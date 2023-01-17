S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was a disappointing result for Fulham against Newcastle, but a surprisingly strong performance. After our heroics on Thursday against Chelsea, coupled with the short turnaround, I was expecting the lads to struggle against the in-form Magpies, but actually it was a valiant performance in which we were very unlucky not to get a point.

Of course, it could have been more if Aleksandar Mitrovic had not double kicked the ball from the spot. He now has missed three out of his six penalties this season, and the debate around whether he should take them is rife. We all love Mitro, and feel bad saying it, but he just doesn't look that natural taking them.

Over the years we've been blessed with fantastic penalty takers like Danny Murphy, Heider Helguson and Ross McCormack, but Aleksandar has never looked convincing. Even when he does score, often they're not dead into a corner. Emi Martinez definitely should have saved his spot-kick back in October, but it just squirmed under him.

This is not a new problem either - Mitrovic has missed several crucial penalties over the years, including notable late ones against Huddersfield in 2018 and Swansea in 2020.

For me, I think it's time to switch it to Andreas Pereira, who scored an impressive penalty at Manchester City earlier this season when Mitrovic was injured, and is generally lethal with a dead ball. I think Mitro would be a bit gutted if this happened, especially as it will impact his goal tally, but sometimes it's good to know when to switch it up.