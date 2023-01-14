Doyle-Hayes move to Forest Green 'isn't happening'

Jake Doyle-Hayes' transfer to Forest Green Rovers "isn't happening" despite Hibernian accepting an offer from the English League One club, Easter Road manager Lee Johnson has revealed. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell insists the expected exodus of players as manager Lee Johnson looks to slim down his squad during January will not have an adverse effect on those who remain at Easter Road. (The Herald, print edition)

