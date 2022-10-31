S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

West Ham's inconsistency outside European competition leaves them 13th, just three points above the relegation zone.

Here, Manchester United were helped to their clean sheet by Hammers manager David Moyes' decision to replace one main striker in Gianluca Scamacca for another in Michail Antonio, rather than use both of them in attack as the travelling fans made it clear they wanted when the second-half substitution was completed.

Jarrod Bowen was his usual industrious self and did bring one decent first-half save out of David de Gea - though he would have been given offside had he scored. He then almost levelled in stoppage time but Harry Maguire blocked his goal-bound shot.

It was a shame for West Ham - and Bowen, who knows he cannot bank on selection for the World Cup given England's attacking options.

One man who has no worries about whether he will be in Qatar is Declan Rice.

He is by far England's most influential midfielder. And, with home fans screaming for the final whistle, he came so close to snatching a point for the visitors, only for De Gea to make a stunning save.