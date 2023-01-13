Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges.

"He's so important," said Ten Hag. "He's the cement between the stones. His defending, his organisation, he knows his position, anticipating and pointing players into the right position, winning balls in midfield.

"He has that competitiveness to give to teams at the top level. There are not many players of this quality in the world. He is one of them and we are really happy to have him on board.”

Casemiro played in United’s humbling 6-3 defeat by rivals Manchester City in October.

The sides meet again on Saturday and Ten Hag says his team must now show how much they have developed since.

"We have to prove that on the pitch,” he said. “There is only one truth and it is always on the pitch.

"It is not coming overnight, there has been a process in the last months where we develop, progress. We have to be brave, act with belief and play our game.

"We took the lesson (from the last meeting) and from that point on we make huge progress. We have to continue that process."