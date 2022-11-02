Man City v Sevilla: Pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has only lost two of his 13 games against Sevilla as a manager (W9 D2), with his teams averaging 2.5 goals per game against them (33 in total).
City have won 81% of their home games in the Champions League since Guardiola took charge of the club (26/32) - that's the highest win percentage with one club of any manager with at least 20 home games in the competition.
City’s past two Champions League games have finished 0-0. The only previous time a Guardiola side had three straight draws in the competition was in April/May 2009, when he was in charge of Barcelona.
Jack Grealish has been involved in more sequences of play that have produced a shot (31) than any other City player in the Champions League this season. And Grealish has also created more chances from open play (10) than any of his team-mates.