Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Sportsound: "We produced again. After the Hearts game, it was good we went back into the same flow.

"Character. You look for that when you go down, but at the same time more bravery on the ball and keep passing it. To dominate the way we did today, I was delighted.

Speaking about Jordan Tillson and George Harmon scoring, he added: "The bookies will be fine today. No one would have imagined either of them scoring a goal today. I don't think they've ever scored in training.

"George Harmon has been surprising us more and more as a player. He's pushed with his character and personality to get into the team. He was comfortable today."