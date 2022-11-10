S﻿teve Davis admitted his surprise at Boubacar Traore's winner as Wolves beat Leeds in the Carabao Cup.

T﻿he substitutes 85th-minute strike was his first goal since arriving at Molineux in the summer.

I﻿nterim boss Davis said: "I didn't expect that, he does practice shooting, they tend to go everywhere but the goal. It was magnificent technique.

"He doesn't speak a lot of English, communication is tough but he is starting to settle in quite well and he's not let us down.

"Any win is important. We played quite well in the first half, the second was very scrappy. The game never really flowed but, from our point of view, we had substitutions we needed to make to keep people fresh for Saturday (against Arsenal).

"It's been a tough month and this week has been tough with three games. We made a lot of changes, they worked hard but now it's about recovering for Saturday.

Julen Lopetegui's coaches were watching from the stands at Molineux, with the incoming manager due to watch Wolves against Arsenal on Saturday ahead of taking over on Monday.

Davis said: "I met them today, briefly, we had a chat, they are in lots of meetings with various departments. We will continue to talk until the Arsenal game."