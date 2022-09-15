B﻿rendan Rodgers said his players are showing grit and passion "in abundance" to turn their season around after a poor start.

T﻿he Foxes are one of only two sides still searching for their first Premier League win this season and face a high-flying Tottenham side on Saturday.

When asked about the adversity facing his side, Rodgers said: "It’s difficult in terms of results. We’ve tried to keep the environment light.

"We have been in a situation we haven’t been in before where performances are not to the level we want. We have to be brave, sometimes you can lose that aggression but you can’t afford to do that.

"You have to defend very well collectively. We have been able to look at those aspects. For me, it’s straightforward, enjoy working with the players and ensuring we do the basics right.

"Everyone is very supportive and working very hard. There’s no other way. You want to see grit and passion in the workplace and that’s something we have in abundance.

"It’s not just about talent. The ones who succeed have determination and perseverance. We will keep pushing and we will get the result that will push us on."