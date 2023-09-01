Gravenberch 'comes into his own in the opposition half'

European football expert Rafa Honigstein discussed Ryan Gravenberch's move to Liverpool on the BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast: "I think it's a great move for Liverpool because they were in for Gravenberch the season before, but he went to Bayern.

"I think he will be a better fit for the Liverpool system with three midfielders.

"He comes into his own in the opposition half, he likes to dribble a bit. He needed to make that move because Thomas Tuchel made it clear that he did not see much of a future for Gravenberch."