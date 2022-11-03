Frank on Norgaard, Forest and Bees at the World Cup
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Christian Norgaard is "progressing well" with his return from injury and will be assessed before the game.
Mathias Jansen, who went off with a dead leg during the 1-1 draw with Wolves, is available having trained on Thursday.
Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha are still set to be ruled out until after the World Cup.
On Forest, Frank said: "They have found their feet and I think they are competing well. They’ve made it very difficult for teams at home."
He added: "The best teams are built over time. They’ve bought quite a few players so for him to get them to gel, find the right relations, and the right line-up is very impressive."
On Ivan Toney's World Cup ambitions, Frank said: "I think you need specialists in a squad of 26 players. He is a specialist, not only with penalties, which is an extra plus, but he can score goals and arrive in the box."
And on Rico Henry's chances of also being called up for the tournament in Qatar, he said: "It depends if Gareth Southgate wants to take any new players who’ve never played before. Rico has progressed well this season."