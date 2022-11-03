F﻿rank on Norgaard, Forest and Bees at the World Cup

T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Christian Norgaard is "progressing well" with his return from injury and will be assessed before the game.

  • M﻿athias Jansen, who went off with a dead leg during the 1-1 draw with Wolves, is available having trained on Thursday.

  • Aaron Hickey, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha are still set to be ruled out until after the World Cup.

  • O﻿n Forest, Frank said: "They have found their feet and I think they are competing well. They’ve made it very difficult for teams at home."

  • H﻿e added: "The best teams are built over time. They’ve bought quite a few players so for him to get them to gel, find the right relations, and the right line-up is very impressive."

  • O﻿n Ivan Toney's World Cup ambitions, Frank said: "I think you need specialists in a squad of 26 players. He is a specialist, not only with penalties, which is an extra plus, but he can score goals and arrive in the box."

  • A﻿nd on Rico Henry's chances of also being called up for the tournament in Qatar, he said: "It depends if Gareth Southgate wants to take any new players who’ve never played before. Rico has progressed well this season."