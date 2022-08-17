West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay feels new signing Thilo Kehrer will improve the squad across "a number of areas".

The Hammers signed Germany defender Kehrer, 25, from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract on Wednesday.

"He has good experience, is versatile and has played at a high level with Germany and PSG so he will bring a lot to us and we’re looking forward to working with him," said McKinlay.

"He’s played predominately for the national team at left-back and centre-back for PSG last season, so we feel we have a really good acquisition for the squad.

"He will be able to add to us in a number of areas."