Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

If Rangers have endured a torrid Champions League campaign, Ajax haven't had an easy time of it since their 4-0 thrashing of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side on matchday one.

Four straight defeats and 15 goals conceded mean this is the end of the road for them in the Champions League this season, though barring an unlikely five-goal reverse at Ibrox they will find solace in the Europa League.

Those high-profile defeats have brought criticism from Dutch pundits, not least of Calvin Bassey, whose transition from Rangers to Ajax has not been an entirely smooth one.

Their domestic fortunes remain positive though - a point clear at the top of the Eredivisie with a game in hand on second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Only once have their Champions League travails had a knock-on effect in the league, when they lost away to AZ Alkmaar (destroyers of Dundee United) following the narrow 2-1 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

They have another big domestic challenge this weekend when PSV visit Amsterdam and there are suggestions some top players could be rested with that in mind and third place all but assured in Group A.