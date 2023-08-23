Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie says the Pittodrie class of 2023 are looking to write their own piece of history by booking their place in the Europa League group stages.

The Dons play Swedish champions BK Hacken in Gothenburg on Thursday in the first leg of their play-off round tie.

The fixture comes as the club continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their greatest-ever achievement, which occurred in the city when they defeated Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners Cup final.

So four decades on, it is unsurprising that there is a whirr of nostalgia surrounding the club’s return there.

“We know the history of it but I think it is a completely different scenario," Shinnie said.

"They were winning it. I think we are in a different era but we are looking to put our own little bit of history in trying to get through the group stages of the Europa league which would massive for us.

"It is games [like this] that I came back for. We worked hard last season to put ourselves in this position and the excitement of that is what made me come back."