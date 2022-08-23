Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

There was nothing anyone could have done to cheer up Chelsea fans who had just seen their team torn apart by their rivals Leeds United. But watching Manchester City going toe to toe with Newcastle in the thrilling follow-up to that stinging defeat will have helped - and not just because it was such an entertaining game.

The 3-3 thriller was a reminder that even a team as efficient as City don't win every game. Sometimes, you come up against a motivated and well-coached team, playing in front of an excited home crowd, who stop you playing your game.

Just like Leeds, Newcastle were energetic and well-organised, and their combined efforts pointed towards a really strong Premier League this season.

It could be a high watermark for the division in terms of quality. Later in the season, the World Cup break will only enhance that increased parity further down the table.

That is no excuse for Chelsea's performance, which was extremely poor regardless of their opposition, but it is a reminder that there will be plenty of dropped points around the league every weekend.

Thomas Tuchel's team just need make to make sure they're not the suckers next time.