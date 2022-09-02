Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Nottingham Forest signed more players in one summer than any club in British history and it must now be justified by Premier League survival because the alternative is unthinkable after such an outlay and squad churn.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has delivered an incredible 21 new players to head coach Steve Cooper and might have signed more, with a deal for Michy Batshuayi falling through.

The club have a point in saying such a rebuilding process was required when seven of the 14 players who figured in the Championship play-off final win over Huddersfield Town left over the summer but the transformation and integration required of so many new faces is still unprecedented.

Forest have had a mixed start to the season, impressing when beating West Ham United and even when losing to Tottenham. They were thrashed 6-0 at Manchester City but they may not be alone in that fate this season.

Cooper is a fine coach but it is still a tough task to mould so many new players and personalities together in one dressing room. And it needs to be done quickly.

Forest now have home games against Bournemouth and Fulham to come, with a visit to Leeds sandwiched in between, and these are the fixtures likely to be significant in defining their standing this season.