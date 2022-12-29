B﻿ournemouth v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace head-to-head record. Bournemouth - 2 wins, 12 goals, 1 clean sheet. Crystal Palace - 4 wins, 17 goals, 4 clean sheets.Getty Images

  • Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

  • Having won just one of their first seven Premier League games against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace have won each of their past three against the Cherries.

  • Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since February 2020.

  • Palace have kept a clean sheet in three of their five Premier League away games against the Cherries.