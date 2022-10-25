'No panic yet - but lack of goals a worrying problem'

Peter Macaky, Ross County fan

Hearing Malky Mackay open his post-match interview at Rugby Park with the words: “I thought we came down here and did really well today” wasn’t exactly the most pleasing sentence.

In a toothless performance that saw only small spells of creative action on show, the long ball style played to Kilmarnock’s strengths, leaving an isolated frontline and bypassed midfield and sour Staggies support.

What Mackay was correct in saying is that it is not time to panic about results yet. We are still very much within touching distance.

But to improve our fortunes, there is masses of improvement to be had, especially in the forward areas – considering the County are the lowest scorers in the Scottish Premiership with a disappointing six goals in 12 matches.