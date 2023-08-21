PSV Eindhoven - what's changed a year on?

Much has changed since Rangers beat PSV 3-2 on aggregate in the 2022 Champions League play-off.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ruud van Nistelrooy were the managers then, but have since been replaced, by Michael Beale and Peter Bosz, respectively.

Cody Gakpo was the PSV star at the start of last season, and was superb in the first leg of the tie, but Rangers don't have to worry about his threat this time around, with the Netherlands star having since moved to the Premier League with Liverpool.

That is not to say that Rangers' task will be an easy one. Despite the loss of Gakpo, and the disappointment of missing out on the riches of the Champions League, PSV went on to win the domestic cup, finished second in the Eredivisie behind Feyenoord, and have carried that momentum forward into this season.

They beat Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield to kick-off their 2023-24 campaign, and have a perfect record in the league to boot.

Bosz's side also contains some seriously good players. Ibrahim Sangare is a real all-rounder in midfield, Noa Lang is a handful out wide, and one man who Rangers fans need no introduction to is Malik Tillman.

The American midfielder set up Antonio Colak's winning goal in the second leg last season, but will be on the opposite side on Tuesday, after Rangers opted not to sign the Bayern Munich man on a permanent deal.

Will Tillman come back to haunt Rangers and Michael Beale, or will the Ibrox side overcome PSV for a second successive season to reach the Champions League group stages?