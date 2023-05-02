Academy chief Mulholland in Ibrox exit

Rangers academy director Craig Mulholland has opted to leave the club this summer after eight years in the role.

New chief executive James Bisgrove will lead the search for a replacement as the "wide-ranging transformation of all areas of the football club" continues.

That revamp has seen John Bennett replace Douglas Park as chairman, while sporting director Ross Wilson has departed and managing director Stewart Robertson will leave in July.

Mulholland, 45, has spent 20 years at Rangers, initially joining as football in the community manager and holding various roles before heading up the academy in 2015.

“I have loved my 20 years working at the club that I had grown up with, and, in particular, the last eight leading our academy, B Team and women’s teams," he said.

"However, in all leadership positions, sometimes knowing when the right time to move on is as important as deciding which opportunities to take."

Bisgrove praised Mulholland's contribution and said he has "transformed our academy into one which is on a par and even exceeds many clubs in Europe’s biggest leagues".