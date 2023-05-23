The highs and lows of Newcastle in the Champions League
Newcastle United will play in the Champions League again next season - but how have they fared in their three previous appearances in Europe's premier club competition?
1997-98: Out in group stage
Newcastle came through a qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb 4-3 on aggregate courtesy of Temuri Ketsbaia's extra-time goal in Croatia to reach the group phase, which started in amazing style as Faustino Asprilla's hat-trick saw off Barcelona 3-2 in a Champions League classic at St James' Park.
Kenny Dalglish's team then came from 2-0 down to draw away at a Dynamo Kyiv side containing Andriy Shevchenko and Serhiy Rebrov, but successive defeats by PSV Eindhoven, followed by a loss in Barcelona, ended their hopes of reaching the last eight.
2002-03: Out in second group stage
Newcastle comfortably made it through their qualifying tie with Bosnian club FK Zeljeznicar to reach the group stage, which started with three losses for Sir Bobby Robson's men.
But they roared back into qualification contention with two home wins; firstly over Juventus, with full-back Andy Griffin an unlikely scorer of the winning goal, before Alan Shearer's penalty sealed a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.
And the turnaround was completed when Craig Bellamy's last-gasp winner in Rotterdam earned a 3-2 win over Feyenoord.
That put Newcastle through to the second group stage (remember when that was a thing?) but Barcelona and Inter Milan proved too strong and cruised through with the Magpies in third spot.
2003-04: Out in qualifying round
Nolberto Solano's goal was enough for a 1-0 win in the away leg of their qualifier - surely Newcastle would finish the job against Partizan Belgrade at St James' Park?
Well, the visitors won the return leg 1-0 to take the tie to penalties.
Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer, Jonathan Woodgate and Aaron Hughes then all failed to score their spot-kicks as the Magpies crashed out.