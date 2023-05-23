2002-03: Out in second group stage

Newcastle comfortably made it through their qualifying tie with Bosnian club FK Zeljeznicar to reach the group stage, which started with three losses for Sir Bobby Robson's men.

But they roared back into qualification contention with two home wins; firstly over Juventus, with full-back Andy Griffin an unlikely scorer of the winning goal, before Alan Shearer's penalty sealed a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv.

And the turnaround was completed when Craig Bellamy's last-gasp winner in Rotterdam earned a 3-2 win over Feyenoord.

That put Newcastle through to the second group stage (remember when that was a thing?) but Barcelona and Inter Milan proved too strong and cruised through with the Magpies in third spot.