Robson on returning players, importance of fans & final push for third
- Published
Barry Robson has been addressing the media before Aberdeen's final match at Pittodrie this season.
Here's they key points he made prior to the game against St Mirren:
Robson confirmed Duk and Ross McCrorie have both trained the last two days and are fit, with Graeme Shinnie also available after serving his suspension.
He said every game since he has came in has been a big game, but when you're at Aberdeen, "this is what you want, this is where we should be".
The message has been clear to the players, he said to them "it's down to you, you've given yourself an incredible opportunity when everyone wrote you off".
Robson highlighted the importance of the fans in Aberdeen's final home match of the season. He said "Pittodrie has been bouncing for two months".
He thinks it is respectful to study the opponent and that he "isn't naive enough to think 'this is what we’re going to do and we don’t need to look at anyone else'."
The manager knows St Mirren will be "well organised" but added "we have our own weapons".