T﻿ottenham have become "very solid" but "are lacking creativity" under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, believes former Spurs boss Martin Jol.

T﻿he Dutchman watched his old club slip to a disappointing and surprising defeat in the Champions League against Sporting last night.

Jol thinks a lack of a spark of ingenuity will prevent them from being genuine title contenders.

"﻿They are a very solid team, very hard to beat," Jol told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"﻿Of course, they have got very good players up front as well. When Richarlison comes on, he looks the part as well.

"﻿I think they will probably finish top three or top four.

"﻿However, they lack a little bit of creativity. They don't have a number 10, like Christian Eriksen to pass the ball. Sometimes, Harry Kane drops in so he can find a pass to Son Heung-min and they'll score goals on transition.

"﻿But they need something extra to be a real title contender."

M﻿ore from Jol on Spurs on 5 Live Breakfast from 1'18'00