Rangers wary of De Jong balls

Rangers assistant manager Dave Vos has earmarked Luuk de Jong as the PSV Eindhoven dangerman going into Tuesday's Champions League play-off second leg.

The 31-year-old Netherlands midfielder is in his second spell with PSV having been on loan to Barcelona from Sevilla last season.

"Of course, they have a lot of quality, so we know their game plan, about Luuk de Jong playing long balls and we need to win the second balls," Vos told Rangers TV when looking back at last week's 2-2 draw in the first leg at Ibrox.

"But, if we look at our own game, we made an incredible goal in the first half. Half time was maybe a little bit too soon because we were pressing for that second goal and, in the second half, we need to learn from what happened there and I think we're well prepared for that tomorrow.

"I think we played fairly well, especially in the first half. On the ball, we were very dominant. Without the ball, we had a lot of pressure, so we won a lot of balls."