Manchester City v Sheffield United: Pick of the stats

Man City are unbeaten in 12 home games against Sheffield United in all competitions (W7 D5) since a 3-2 loss in the second tier in October 1987. The Citizens have kept a clean sheet in their last nine such games.

Manchester City have won all four of their FA Cup games this season by an aggregate score of 14-0. The last team to reach the FA Cup final without conceding a goal en route were Everton in 1965-66.