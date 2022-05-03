Villareal v Liverpool: Team news

Jurgen Klopp will have Divock Origi available after the Belgium striker missed the win over Newcastle United because of illness.

However, despite travelling with the team, the match comes too early for Roberto Firmino, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Villarreal hope to have striker Gerard Moreno fit again after he missed the first leg through injury.

There will be a late fitness check for winger Arnaut Danjuma, who did not train on Monday, and the Spanish side will definitely be without Yeremy Pino.

Who starts up front for the Reds? Pick your line-up for Villarreal