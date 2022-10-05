A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Fikayo Tomori arrives back at Stamford Bridge admitting he has a point to prove as AC Milan take on Chelsea in the Champions League - but his career should act as a cautionary tale with regards to Conor Gallagher.

There are other examples, but Tomori leaving to join Milan, then winning Serie A, sums up many supporters' concern that players from the club's excellent academy are not given a fair chance.

Tomori described his end at Chelsea as "a weird one" - and he has a point. He was among a clutch of youngsters introduced to the first team by former manager Frank Lampard, but then was allowed to leave for Italy, initially on loan.

With Thomas Tuchel in charge, there was a feeling - although he regularly picked Mason Mount and Reece James, plus Ruben Loftus-Cheek - chances would again be hard to come by for Chelsea's young stars, especially after more than £250m was spent over the summer.

Gallagher was part of Tuchel's plans this season. But he endured a couple of difficult games after making his debut, and then the German was sacked.

However, the 22-year-old's superb goal at Crystal Palace on Saturday gave new boss Graham Potter his first win, and Gallagher showed the kind of dynamism which has been lacking this season, particularly with N'Golo Kante out injured.

Potter now faces an important crossroads, especially as Kante and Jorginho are out of contract in the summer.

Does he seek to use Gallagher more frequently, indicating that the future of Jorginho, in particular, may lie elsewhere? Or does he stick with the tried and tested midfield line-up once Kante returns?

Some fans are beginning to question Jorginho's value. If Potter can successfully blood Gallagher into a winning team, it will give him added credit with those still weighing up the new head coach who would prefer not to see an academy graduate succeed elsewhere.