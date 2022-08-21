Analysis: Celtic 2-0 Hearts

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

One look at the Hearts teamsheet showed Robbie Neilson's priorities this week clearly lie elsewhere, with the manager taking no risks on his main men amid various bumps and bruises ahead of the Europa League play-off second leg.

The early concession could have opened the floodgates, but Hearts dug in impressively and knocked Celtic off their stride after the break.

However, they were bereft of cutting edge and their set-piece deliveries lacked quality as the Edinburgh men's plucky efforts came to nothing.