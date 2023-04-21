St Johnstone v Hibernian: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone won just two of Callum Davidson’s final 15 league matches in charge (D2 L11). Among the 10 ever-present sides in the Scottish Premiership since Davidson’s first season at the helm (2020-21), only Ross County (107) have fewer points in this time than the Saints (112), whose 93 goals in their 108 league games under Davidson was the fewest of those ever-present clubs.

Kevin Nisbet has scored in two of his last three league matches for Hibs. However, each of his last five league goals have come at home, last netting away in January at Motherwell, when he scored a hat-trick.

St Johnstone have lost five of their last six home league games against Hibs, winning the other 1-0 in March 2021.

Hibs have scored at least once in each of their last 12 league matches, last having a longer scoring run in the top-flight in November 2012 under Pat Fenlon (13).