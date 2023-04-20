'Fantastic role model' Hayes signs new Dons deal

Winger Jonny Hayes has signed a new one-year deal to keep him at Aberdeen until the end of next season.

The 35-year-old former Republic of Ireland international rejoined the Dons from Celtic in summer 2020 and has made 322 appearances, scoring 37 goals, across his two spells in the north east.

"I still feel as good as I have for the last few years so I’m happy to secure another year at the club," said Hayes, who also has a coaching role with the Aberdeen youth academy.

“The team is doing well at the moment and that’s the most important thing. If we keep moving in the right direction we can achieve a lot together."

Manager Barry Robson added: “Jonny is an integral part of the first team and a fantastic role model for the younger players.

"His experience will be invaluable as we continue to strive to deliver success for this club.”