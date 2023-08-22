With Dominic Calvert-Lewin's continuing injury woes, we asked you which striker you want Everton to realistically sign.

Here are some of your answers:

Chris: Why not Iheanacho? Could probably arrange a loan for a season, which might suit all parties.

Jack: I wasn’t bothered about Che Adams until the DCL injury but now we should just try and get him, maybe even Weghorst. Thing is, who really wants to come to Everton these days? We are an absolute car crash of a club and have been for years.

Vic: Get Jamie Vardy in on a short-term deal or try for Lukaku on loan.

Robert: Alfredo Morelos is still available and appears to be a free agent. Got to be worth a try!

Karen: Honestly the issue is who would want to come? We have nothing to attract new signings and it shows. From top down everyone can see what is happening. It breaks my heart but maybe relegation would have been better than continuing what seems like a hopeless situation.