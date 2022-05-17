Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Arsenal needed a big performance if they were to give their fans hope of finishing in the top four, particularly after they were well beaten by their fierce rivals Tottenham in last Thursday's north London derby.

Unfortunately, Mikel Arteta's side wilted when it mattered most as they were outplayed by Newcastle.

The Gunners were poor throughout the first half as they repeatedly gave the ball away and were having to repel a stream of Newcastle attacks while struggling to build their own opportunities.

They managed to get to get to half-time level but did not heed the warning signs and fell behind just before the hour mark.

Callum Wilson had been a menace throughout as he showed no signs of rustiness on his return to the first team. It was no surprise he was involved in the opener as Ben White turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to prevent the Newcastle forward from getting a shot off.

Arteta was unable to hide his frustrations with the officiating against Spurs - a match in which his team conceded a penalty and had defender Rob Holding sent off - but he can have no complaints here as they were undone by a side who simply showed more hunger and quality.

The result, which also confirmed Chelsea's finish in the top four, means Arsenal must beat Everton in their final game of the season on Sunday (16:00 BST) and hope Tottenham lose at relegated Norwich.