Ramadani relishing the cut & thrust of Scottish football

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani says the Scottish game is "my type of football".

Albania international Ramadani, 26, has established himself as a first-team mainstay since arriving at Pittodrie on a three-year deal from MTK Budapest in the summer.

"The team helped me so much, the manager and the players here, they settled me well," he said.

"It is my type of football, for running, fighting on the pitch and to help my team-mates. We are a good group in the squad here, the players all stick together and this is important.

"I am an emotional guy, I want to win every time so when we are winning games I feel good, and the fans make me feel so good.”