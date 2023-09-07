The stats behind Rangers' faltering start

Four games, two wins, two defeats. New-look Rangers are off to a faltering start in the Premiership, leaving Michael Beale under pressure even at this early stage.

The Ibrox side have netted six goals so far, which seems a decent total. But their expected goals (XG) is 7.55, suggesting they are still lacking ruthlessness.

This is backed up by the fact they have had 81 shots - a league high - but just 25 on target, with a conversion rate of 7.4% that is superior to only Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

Brazilian striker Danilo ranks joint highest in the division for shots - 13 - and has five on target, yielding one goal.

A lack of width has been cited as an issue in Michael Beale's narrow 4-3-3 formation and the reliance on full-backs Borna Barisic and James Tavernier is illustrated in the fact both rank highly in crosses, delivering 16 and 17 respectively. Rangers' total of 71 crosses is topped only by Hibs and St Mirren.

In defence, Rangers' stats are solid. Their two goals conceded is the joint fewest in the division with Hearts and largely tallies with their XG against of 2.07.

Rangers' 31 shots faced is the lowest of any side and goalkeeper Jack Butland has a save percentage of 81.8, second only to Zander Clark of Hearts.

But having lost 1-0 to both Kilmarnock and Celtic, fine margins - and shortcomings at the other end - have counted against the Ibrox men. In Sunday's Old Firm defeat, Rangers had an XG of 1.8 to Celtic's 0.95 but lacked finess and composure in front of goal.

There are suggestions Beale doesn't yet know his preferred XI, and he has utilised his squad while balancing the demands of European qualifiers. Rangers have used 21 players in league action, with only Hibs and St Johnstone fielding more.