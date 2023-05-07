Your views on United's defeat in Perth

We asked for your views on Dundee United's loss at St Johnstone in the Tayside derby.

Here's what you said:

Anon: I have supported DUFC for over 40 years, after Saturday I could give less of a care about them. No bottle, no fight. Beaten at St Johnstone again - a shambles!

G: I think a point would of been a fair result. We had a couple of chances but lacked in finishing. Steven Fletcher’s effort goes in and there would be no complaints. Red card changed the game. Massive game next week v County. Must win.

Colum: Another game where the referee and VAR is the talking point. Daniel Phillips was lucky to stay on the park after a studs-up challenge on Craig Sibbald which Alan Muir didn't even think was a free-kick! Poor defending for the goal, where everyone switched off at the same time. Charlie Mulgrew threw away all his experience by giving a poor referee a poor decision to make.