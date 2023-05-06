Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Before the game, Julen Lopetegui said his Wolves players would require a near-perfect performance to get the better of Midlands rivals Aston Villa at Molineux.

While there was plenty of room for improvement in the hosts’ display, the result was the ideal antidote to last weekend’s humbling defeat at Brighton and all but confirms their place in the top flight next season.

While Villa enjoyed the majority of possession, they struggled to cope with Wolves’ high press early on and fell behind when Toti headed home his first goal for the club.

Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings all had good opportunities to restore parity, but a combination of excellent goalkeeping, last-ditch defending and poor finishing helped Lopetegui's team over the line.

Wolves have now registered seven victories from their nine home Premier League games in 2023 – only Manchester City and Manchester United have fared better at home in that period.

The last time they recorded four straight top-flight wins at Molineux was in April 1975.