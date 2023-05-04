Hearts v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Hearts have won seven of their last nine league games at home (L2), scoring 24 goals. (2.7 per game).

Each of Celtic’s last five league goals have been scored in the first half of matches (all 27th minute or earlier); only five of their previous 21 league goals before this had come before half-time.

Hearts have lost their last eight meetings with Celtic in all competitions since beating them 2-1 in Ange Postecoglou’s first league match in charge of the Hoops.

Celtic have won 11 of their last 12 league games away from home (D1), including each of their last five in a row, last losing on the road in September at St Mirren, which remains their only domestic defeat this season.