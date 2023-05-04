Hearts v Celtic: Pick of the stats

BBC Sport

  • Hearts have won seven of their last nine league games at home (L2), scoring 24 goals. (2.7 per game).

  • Each of Celtic’s last five league goals have been scored in the first half of matches (all 27th minute or earlier); only five of their previous 21 league goals before this had come before half-time.

  • Hearts have lost their last eight meetings with Celtic in all competitions since beating them 2-1 in Ange Postecoglou’s first league match in charge of the Hoops.

  • Celtic have won 11 of their last 12 league games away from home (D1), including each of their last five in a row, last losing on the road in September at St Mirren, which remains their only domestic defeat this season.

  • Celtic have won twice away to Hearts in all competitions this season, a 4-3 victory in the league in October and 3-0 in the Scottish Cup in March; they last won three away games against them in a single campaign in 2013-14 under Neil Lennon.

