Two former Scotland internationals - centre-half Charlie Mulgrew and striker Steven Fletcher - are unlikely to feature for Dundee United.

Mulgrew missed the home defeat by St Johnstone last week with a thigh injury, while Fletcher picked up a knock in the same game and had to be replaced soon after the break.

Connor Barron is in the Aberdeen squad for the first time this season after training well this week following a knee problem.

Fellow midfielder Leighton Clarkson and defender Liam Scales also come back into contention following suspensions.