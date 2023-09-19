'Big game against Betis will be a good measure of where Rangers are'

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

It was a must-win match in Perth for Michael Beale, and win it he did. However, the 2-0 victory at Perth did little to change the feeling around the side.

Yes, it was comfortable, and there was a clean sheet in there too, but realistically the performance was one of a turgid workmanlike side rather than a team who is by far better than their opposition.

Beale got things right in attack by starting Danilo – he had to really and it came as no surprise that the Brazilian found the net. It's just a shame he will be out for a while due to the injury he picked up.

Another few positives came courtesy of the performances from both Welshmen – Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo. They had the desired impact when Matondo came on and Lawrence moved in behind the striker from the wider role he was asked to perform earlier in the match. That will give the manager food for though regarding team selection against Real Betis.

On the Betis match, it will be a game to measure if this Rangers team have recovered from their recent setbacks. The Spaniards may be down to their third-choice keeper but they are still a top side who should be running away with this group.

It's also another outing that falls into the 'big game' category for the manager. Is he able to simplify his tactical approach and learn from previous failures, or will he continue on the route of big-game overthinking and tinkering?

Either way, it's two important games this week for Rangers and you would have to say a win against Motherwell on Sunday at Ibrox and a decent result against Betis on Thursday night are required.

Will we see what this team are trying to do? Probably not. It very much feels like we are just hirpling along, hoping to get by until the next big loss. However, two wins will certainly buy the team and manager a little bit of time.

We want to see a recognisable style of play and, most importantly, we want to have a team that possess the ability and mentality to win big matches. To be a successful Rangers manager you need be able to put those things into practice – Beale won't need me to tell him that.

It's up to the manager and players to show the fans what kind of team they wish to be.