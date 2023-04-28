Postecoglou on injury boost, living up to big occasion & semi-final hurt
- Published
Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:
Jota, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada are all back in training and should be available for Sunday. No fresh injury concerns from last week’s game; James Forrest is still out.
Postecoglou expects great colour and atmosphere at Hampden and says it’s up to the teams to deliver a game to match that.
The 50/50 fans split brings a different atmosphere - he found it “a bit weird” when Rangers' goals at Celtic Park were greeted by silence.
Last season’s defeat to Rangers at this stage still hurts and semi-finals are always memorable for good reasons or bad.
No concerns about any of his players being able to handle the occasion. Postecoglou is focused on Celtic playing their game and says if they do that they are always tough to beat.