St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news

While Aberdeen manager Barry Robson sticks with the same starting line-up after three straight wins, St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson makes five changes as he looks to end that seven-game run without a home win.

Midfielder Daniel Phillips starts following suspension despite a late return from international duty with Trinidad & Tobago, but defender James Brown drops to the bench after his stint with Malta.

On-loan Celtic left-back Montgomery also returns to the starting line-up along with fellow defender Ryan McGowan, midfielder David Wotherspoon and on-loan Dundee striker Zak Rudden.

On-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell, winger Graham Carey and striker Theo Bair are the others to drop to the bench, while midfielder Cammy MacPherson misses out.

There's a possibility of a debut for 16-year-old Jackson Mylchreest, with the forward also listed among the substitutes.