O﻿ne of Livingston's standout players this season has been forward Joel Nouble, who has impressed since returning from his loan spell at Arbroath in January.

Livi fan Daniel Shaw, speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, waxed lyrical about the Englishman.

“For this league, he is in the bracket of being one of the best players outside the Old Firm," Shaw said. "Credit to Davie Martindale for player identification - he will get some wrong, but with Joel, he’s got it spot on. He’s got the ability, the physicality to be a top player."

Former Livingston manager Gary Holt was similarly effusive.

“He’s a phenomenal talent," Holt said. "The rawness to his game upsets Scottish defenders, but he’s got three goals in 15 league games - go and get some more.

"He offers so much, he’s the focal point, he does a lot of unselfish running. The fans and Davie will want him to score more goals, but don’t take away from what else he does for the team.

"To get to the next level, people are always going to look at the goals - that’s what a number nine is judged on."