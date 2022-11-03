Manchester United have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target as Erik ten Hag eyes a £100m deal for the Borussia Dortmund player. (Daily Mirror), external

United are "seriously considering" a move for Bayern Munich's forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. (Media Foot - in French), external

However, United are not actively pursuing any incomings in the January transfer window after their summer transfer spend of £225.4m on five players. (Manchester Evening News), external

Barcelona and AC Milan are monitoring Diogo Dalot’s movements as United are planning to trigger a clause in Dalot's contract that would stop the defender from leaving as a free agent next summer. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column