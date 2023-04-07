Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the key lines from the his news conference:

Key duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are both available. De Zerbi confirmed: "Moises and Alexis can play tomorrow without problem and I'm really happy. It's good news."

De Zerbi says defender Lewis Dunk is "one of the best five centre-backs in the Premier League". "He has to play every game. He is so important to us."

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson is a delight to work with, says de Zerbi. "We are lucky to have Evan. He is always improving. He's scoring a lot of goals which is important. I love working with the young players."

On Brighton's chase for a European place: "If we want to achieve our target, we need to win some big away games over the next two months. To achieve Europe, we need victories. I believe in my players."

De Zerbi says he remains very confident his squad can continue the fine form which has seen them rise to sixth in the table: "When I see them working and playing, I always trust in them. The quality of players is very high. I am proud to be coach of this club."

The Seagulls boss also offered an easy solution to stopping Harry Kane being a decisive factor in the game. "Harry is the best striker in the Premier League. To stop him, we need to keep the ball. That's the best way to defend against him."

