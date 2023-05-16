Parkes return a positive amid awful away run

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Let’s get the horrible stuff out of the way. Another defeat on the road against Kilmarnock, who we had beaten three times this season, netting seven goals against them! The worst bit of this awful away run is that it's now seven defeats on the bounce without scoring a single goal. It equals an unwanted 23-year-old record. It was a poor game with little to shout about but I think the first goal was preventable and a weak penalty.

The manager has changed shape, personnel and tactics but not found the formula to get something from a game, even a goal. I can understand that we are playing teams fighting for their lives, but the intensity of our play is nowhere near the levels we set previously in the season. Even with just three games left there is a feeling we’d all want the season called.

The positive (and there aren't many at the moment) was seeing Tom Parkes on the pitch. He’s been out with a bad injury since December 2021 and that must be soul destroying for any player. Tom has battled his way back and could be like a new signing for the club next season.

We have two back-to-back home games to turn things around. They won’t be easy either. The Livi players need to find confidence, belief in themselves and what the manager is telling them. The next two home games can make sure we finish the season on a high and remind ourselves how well we have done, again.