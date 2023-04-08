Celtic 3-2 Rangers: What did the manager say?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou: "It had a bit of everything. It was very competitive at times. You understand the side of the game. It's only natural that players will be on edge and that showed in our game.

"We still controlled aspects of it, we were always a threat. They were a threat from set-pieces and caused us problems there.

"I'm as much an onlooker as anyone else on gameday, and I can't help but admire the character of this group of players. They find a way every time to get the job done.

"They've come together and formed a strong unity and bond. There's an unshakeable belief in each other and what we're trying to do.

"We knew the consequences of winning today. Aside from the fact that it's a game that our supporters want to win all the time, there's that significance. The players embrace that expectation. They're a group of winners."