Fulham release 2022-23 home and away kits
- Published
With eight days to go until their Premier League return, Fulham have released their home and away kits.
The home strip pays tribute to the "ebb and flow of the River Thames", with a special design on the sleeves, cuff and collar.
The "bold pulse mint" away strip has a "detailed modern interpretation" of the brickwork at Craven Cottage splashed across the front.
So, which do you prefer? And what are your overall impressions? Let us know here
All the details. 😍— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 29, 2022
Including a special design to represent the Riverside. 🌊#FFC
