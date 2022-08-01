'We are ready for the season'

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are ready for the new season, but said there are still areas to improve on.

United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, with Amad Diallo scoring the only goal for Ten Hag's side.

Reflecting on his first game in charge at Old Trafford, he said: "You see and you feel the vibe in the stadium, the vibe they (the fans) want to send to the team.

"There has to be co-operation between fans and the team. We get the right emotion on the pitch and the right results especially.

"I think we have had a good pre-season. We make good progress. We are ready for the season. I know there is still room for improvement. We have to improve and that is also a process that continues during the season. But, for next week, it's about the result as well."