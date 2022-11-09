'More secure backline required on road'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Aberdeen's 2-1 defeat at Livingston on Tuesday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Niall: The Dons' woes on the road perhaps need a different set-up at the back. Jim Goodwin seems to acknowledge this, accepting that the attacking style of play at home perhaps warrants a more open approach. A more balanced and secure backline is required to support the clear array of talent, energy and creativity that is evident in the forward areas.

Anon: I am enjoying the attacking format but we need to get Christian Ramirez on at half-time, not five minutes before the end. He makes a big difference. The defence is all over the place. There is no one in control. Get Andy Considine back in place of Anthony Stewart and leave Ross McCrorie in midfield where he belongs.