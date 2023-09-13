Palma off the mark for Honduras

New Celtic winger Luis Palma returns from international duty this week having scored his first Honduras goal.

Palma netted a penalty in his side's 4-0 home win over Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League.

The 23-year-old also crowned his seventh cap with an assist for the opener as Honduras got their first group win at the second attempt.

Palma will now look to carry that form on to the club stage where he could make his Celtic debut in Saturday's Premiership visit of Dundee.