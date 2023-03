Antonio Conte's post-match tirade?

Fulham's barely believable implosion at Old Trafford?

What next for Crystal Palace after Patrick Vieira's sacking?

Add in reflections on Arsenal's title push, West Ham's struggles and Brentford's European desires and there's a serious array of talking points from this weekend - all covered on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds